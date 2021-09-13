From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to inaugurate the already screened and confirmed nominees for the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) without further delay.

Ex-Niger Delta agitator Solomon Adu, who made the call, said the only obstacle inhibiting the inauguration of the board has been addressed following the submission of the report of the forensic audit committee.

Adu said the inauguration of the board would go a long way in sustaining the relative peace in the region, adding that it would also be in the common interests of Nigerians.

According to him, non-inauguration of the board was hindering development in the region, insisting that inaugurating the already screened and confirmed nominees would enable them to swing into action immediately.

Adu urged to inaugurate the board to avoid incurring the wrath of the region by inaugurating the board.

‘Now that forensic audit is done, nobody is needed to remind President Buhari that the long-awaited time has come to an end since that was the only reason the constitution of the board was being delayed.

‘Buhari should give peace a chance and go-ahead to do what is right since the forensic audit is off the track; and even if there are some grey areas, it shouldn’t stop the board from operating, after all, there was an administrator overseeing the affairs of the Commission while the forensic audit committee was doing its job.

‘l will strongly call on the president to avoid what he can avoid for the purpose of peace and the interest of the people, hence we will continue to implore him to be fair and just to all tribes in the region and inaugurate the screened NDDC board for the overall development of the people of the region,’ he said.

