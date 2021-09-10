The PDP has inaugurated its National Campaign Council for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

Its acting National Chairman, Mr. Yemi Akinwonmi, inaugurated the council in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the party was optimistic that members of council who were carefully selected were competent enough to deliver the state back to PDP.

“I call on all members of the council and Ndi Anambra to close ranks and deliver the state to the PDP family. The cooperation of all and sundry is expected for the actualisation of PDP’s dream. I will like to seize this opportunity to appreciate on behalf of the PDP, all the aspirants, who dramatically contested with the candidate, your spirit of sportsmanship is wonderful. I call on you to kindly hold hand together to deliver Anambra to PDP. We call on all of us to set aside differences and look at the PDP and Nigeria above personal consideration. Anambra is winnable for PDP,” Akinwonmi said.

Deputy Chairman of the Council and Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said PDP would win the Anambra election.

Okowa said Anambra had always been under the PDP, until recently, when the party had issues in the state.

“We will go into that election as one body and definitely we are going to win that election by the special grace of God.”

He ruled out rigging in the election going by the introduction of new technology by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okowa assured that the council would work with the state campaign council to deliver state back to the PDP.

PDP governorship candidate for the Anambra election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, expressed gratitude to the party for finding him worthy of being its candidate.

He commended party leaders, campaign council, both at the national and state level, and people of the state for their support.

