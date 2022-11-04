President of Rotary Club of Lagos West, District 9110, Osita C. Ogbaji has called on all members to support him achieve his mission of executing laudable humanitarian projects that will leave lasting impacts on the grassroots.

He stated this during his induction as the 40th president of the district and inauguration of the new board of directors of the organisation in Lagos.

Osita said he would work on the mandate of Rotary International President, Jennifer E. Jones to all districts’ presidents to be imaginative leaders and lead themselves aright before they can lead their members.

Citing Rotary’s motto of “service above self” Osita tasked members to be volunteers and put their treasure, time and talent together to serve humanity.

He said Rotary Club of Lagos West had decided to its activities to the grassroots in their community through the execution of projects in basic education/ literacy, maternal and child health, peace and conflict prevention/ resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water, sanitation and hygiene, community and economic development and support of the environment.

Guest speaker at the event, Tunde Balogun who spoke on security and awareness, tasked the federal and states governments to fulfil their statutory obligation of protecting lives and property.

He, however, said rising cases of insecurity across the country, implied that all citizens take responsibility and become part of the security architecture.

Balogun urged Rotarians to be more interested in politics and issues of governance and also think of how to contribute to governance.