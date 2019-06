Fred Itua, Abuja

Twelve governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have arrived at the National Assembly, ahead of inauguration slated for 10 am today.

The governors were led by chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

They headed straight to the gallery of the Senate, where they are expected to monitor the inauguration.