Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term inauguration on May 29 would be low key, as most of the inauguration activities have been shifted to June 12, to observe it as the first national democracy day, the Federal Government has said.

Minister of Information and Cultire, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House Correspondents, yesterday, and added that world leaders are expected, on June 12, to mark Democracy Day.

“The decision to have a low key inauguration for the President was taken at the meeting of Federal Executive Council of Wednesday 8th of May, 2019. Invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the democracy day on June 12.

“since the first observance of democracy day falls on an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as democracy day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12.”

He said the details of the events slated for the two ceremonies will be unveiled at a world press conference slated for May 10 in Abuja.