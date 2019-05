Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress Party (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has arrived Eagle Square, venue of the second term inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, amidst cheers of “Oshio Baba.”

He responded by waving to the crowd even as he walks briskly to the VIP stance.

The parade commander for the event is Brigadier General Umar Isah of the Guards Brigade.