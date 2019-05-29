Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

Despite the announcement by the Federal Government that President Muhammadu Buhari will have a low-key inauguration for his second term, Abuja’s Eagle Square in filled to capacity.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed had explained during a world press conference that most events for that date had been moved to June 12, the country’s new Democracy Day.

According to him, world leaders had already been invited to attend the Democracy Day on June 12.

Mohammed stated, “The decision to have a low-key inauguration for the President was taken at the meeting of Federal Executive Council of Wednesday 8th of May, 2019.

“Invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the democracy day on June 12.

“Since the first observance of democracy day falls on an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as democracy day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12th.”