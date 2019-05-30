Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their inauguration for a second term, saying he is convinced that Nigerians would witness a higher level of development and prosperity in the next four years.

Governor Fayemi also congratulated his colleague-governors, returning and newly elected, who were inaugurated in 29 states of the federation.

Fayemi described the inauguration of the president and governors as a positive development and demonstration of the collective wishes of the Nigerian people for the entrenchment of democracy in the country.

Governor Fayemi, who last week assumed office as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) chairman, also congratulated Nigerians on 20 years of unbroken democratic governance, saying the milestone was achieved by sheer determination of the Nigerian people to make democracy work, in spite of inherent challenges.

“As a people, we have every reason to be happy as we witness 20 years of unbroken democratic governance in our country. We owe this to the commitment and determination of the Nigerian people, who have come to see democracy as the most viable option.

“So, while we say a big congratulations to the president, the vice president and the governors, the biggest congratulations go to the Nigerian people- the true hero of our democracy.

“Now, the task of taking Nigeria to a higher level of development and prosperity has begun. We wish Mr President and our governors a successful and impactful tenure,” he said in a statement.”