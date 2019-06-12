Chido Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has congratulated Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, House and National Assemblies’ members on a successful inauguration.

Founder of the foundation, Collins Idoko, expressed delight at the peaceful transition that has taken place in Enugu State, urging Governor Ugwuanyi to ensure that the peace that has defined his administration since inception four years ago would continue in the next four years.

He called on members of House of Assembly and National Assembly from Enugu State to cooperate with the governor, noting that with the support of the people, they would move the state to greater heights.

“The second term has begun in earnest. With the State and National Assemblies inaugurated, the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari has begun.

“I believe Ugwuanyi, being a God-fearing leader will run an inclusive government in his second term, as he did in his first term, and that is all Enugu needs to move forward.

“Enugu is the only state where partisan lines are blurred when it comes to the politics of governance and development, mainly because the governor is a man who practises politics without bitterness and likes to carry everyone along for the good of the state. We urge him to continue along this trajectory in the next four years and beyond.”

Ahead of 2019 election, the foundation embarked on massive grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation across Enugu State in support of Ugwuanyi’s re-election bid.

Predicting victory for Ugwuanyi in a speech at the launch of the foundation in December last year, Idoko said: “Ugwuanyi is a God-fearing leader who deserves a second term in office. He has been running an all-inclusive and development-oriented government in the state.”

There is no doubt, therefore, that another four years of him in the saddle will really take Enugu State to the real next level.”

As predicted, Ugwuanyi won a re-election and has since been sworn-in for a second term.