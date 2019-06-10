Kazakhstan’s newly-elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, disclosed his inauguration for Wednesday when meeting with journalists on Monday.

After the inauguration, he will fly to Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the capacity of president on Friday, Tokayev said.

The presidential election was held in Kazakhstan on Sunday.

According to the preliminary results by the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won the election with 70.76 per cent of the vote.

(Xinhua/NAN)

