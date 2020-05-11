Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samson Bamgbose, has said the inauguration of the new State Executive Committee last Friday complied with the laws of the land and therefore valid.

Bambgose, who said this, yesterday, was reacting to a statement credited to Uche Secondus and Umaru Tsauri, national chairman and national secretary of the PDP respectively, dissociating the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party from the newly inaugurated state executive committee in Ogun State.

The new chairman said the issue as to which organ of the party is empowered to conduct congresses for the elections of party leaders in Ogun State had been resolved in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/636/2016, which reposed the powers in the party’s state executive committee.

Bamgbose said the validity of the judgment had been challenged at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court where it was dismissed.

The chairman said the organ empowered to conduct congresses for the PDP in Ogun State is the judicially recognised state executive committee.