History was made on February 2, 2022, as the sixth Region African flag for the Diaspora was unveiled officially by the head of Mission of Diaspora African Forum (DAF) Embassy in Accra Ghana, H. E. Dr. Erieka Bennett.

The event was graced by dignitaries like Eze Ndigbo Ghana and the Assistant Publicity Secretary Association of Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Ministers and Ambassadors/Head of Missions.

In his remarks the Umuduruoha Amigbo Nwagele Imo state -born Royal Father, HRM Eze Amb. Dr. Ihenetu, a decent of linage of the Great Jaja of Opobo said: “It is a thing of great honour and joy that our brothers and sisters from the Diaspora are coming to join us. It is not just an easy task, it takes a lot of efforts and planning to attain this feat. I want to commend Ambassador Erieka and her team, May God bless you for doing this.

“It is worthy to note that Africa is blessed with whole lot of resources in terms of minerals, skills, manpower, wisdom and understanding but some of our brothers and sisters are out there. We are looking for them. Ambassador Erieka and her group, are bringing them back to us.

” In Africa, whatsoever you need to become somebody is here. But the only challenge we have in Africa is bad leadership. Some of our leaders are not getting it right. We should use what God has given us to change the concept, understanding and manpower of Africa thus using what God has given us to make the continent great and I know from history that technology started here. Sadly, in Africa our people are no longer participating.

“Once more, on behalf of palace elders, I thanked, Ambassador Erieka and the Queen mother for bringing our people back to us. I urge you today, wherever you are, lets join hand to make the continent great again. Not just that you are a Nigerian, Ghanaian, Malian and Togolese, we are all Africans. Irrespective of the boundaries that separates us, we are one.”

While tracing the origin of the sixth region of Africa from its inception till date, Amb. Erieka said records shows that 17 years ago, precisely in 2003, former Ghanaian President, John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor and his delegation attended The AU Summit held in Durban, South Africa.

Discussions surrounding the state of African Affairs and the means of progress was on the table when Dr. Erieka Bennett, a Diaspora residing in Ghana, asked ex-President Kufour about the role of the Diaspora in the development of Africa and her future. This profound question sparked a nerve and ex-President Kufour was moved to recommend to the President of the Commission at that time, former President of Senegal, Abdoulaye Wade, that the Diaspora as a constituency and resource must be included in all considerations regarding the progress of Africa. So moved by the enormity of the prospect of the support and importance of the millions of Africa’s children residing outside of Africa, ex- President Wade echoed the sentiment and declared to the floor of the general assembly that the Diaspora should be considered the “6th Region of Africa”.

History will record that at that seminal moment in the womb of time, Dr. Bennett’s question, answered by ex-President Kufour’s suggestion to President Wade, gave rise to the concept and principle of “The Sixth Region of Africa”. It is now cited in scholarly journals and is for a certainty a recognized and respected designation for the Diaspora. The Sixth region designation recognizes that the Diaspora is part and parcel of the present and future of Africa.

On January 24th, a global audience behold a tangible sign and symbol of the presence and participation of the Diaspora in African Affairs, when the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat hoisted the flag for The Sixth Region of Africa: The Diaspora. This momentous occasion is the culmination of the vision, sacrifices, courage and efforts of many luminaries. What began as a longing, has now found the substantive embrace of many African Nations. The flag shall fly as the herald to the Diaspora throughout the world

This amazing 6th region flag has since fly as both a legacy of great men and women and mark yet another chapter in the forward march of the continent.

Following the ceremonial raising of the flag it is being shared with Diaspora Organizations around the world. The flag is the design of renowned Developmental Architect, Professor Kwame Addo. Professor Addo has designed both currencies and national symbols for South American nations as well erected historic landmarks thought out the world. His powerful design beautifully captures the history and future of the Diaspora in Africa. The power and solemnity of the flag fits perfectly in with the ensemble of the other 5 regional flags.

Five years prior to the historic 2003 meeting, the seed for an international bridge connecting Africa and her Diaspora, was germinating in the minds of several African Americans spearheaded by Dr. Bennett. In 2003 that seed grew into the Diaspora Africa Forum that was immediately recognized by The African Union as a key supportive Diaspora Body to help encourage, and mobilize Diaspora support and engagement from around the world.

Ghanaian President John Kufuor was the first to give actualization to the concept of the Diaspora Africa Forum as the bridge to connect Africa to her Diaspora. He donated land in the historic W.E.B Dubois Compound for the first ever Embassy for the Diaspora. With the worldwide support of the Diaspora, the building was erected and inaugurated with African American Dignitaries from around the world in attendance, including Rev. Jessie Jackson and Ambassador Andrew Young. President Kufour further honored his commitment to the Diaspora by being the first country to confer full Diplomatic Status upon The Diaspora African Forum (DAF).

From its inception, The Forum has sought to be a means and catalyst for the rise, strengthening and participation of other Diaspora Organizations in African Affairs. The Forum was founded upon and remains committed to supporting the aims and objectives of the African Union, and has served as an umbrella and organizing body for a plethora of Diaspora Organizations. The Forum coordinates, supports and shares information among the Diaspora and other organizations, as well as performing charitable and relief efforts. The Forum is an independent body that has never accepted any funding from any government or the African Union, rather believes that the Diaspora must serve the African Union and its respective nations, rather than be an added burden upon them. Like a nation, the Diaspora aspires to contribute to the financing and administration of Africa and its bodies, in every meaningful way.

Spurred on by its interaction with the Forum and other Diaspora organizations, the African Union went further in supporting the 6th Region when on a proud day in May of 2012, where DAF and many other organizations saw their years of labor actualized, at the African Union’s, Global African Diaspora Summit held in Sandston City, Johannesburg, South Africa, where Heads of States adopted a Declarations that recognized the 6th Region of Africa and initiated the inaugural African Union Diaspora Program.

The Diaspora Engagement Project arose out of this program. Its aim was and still is to; Build Capacity of African Union members to design, develop and implement national Diaspora engagement programs, Establish, strengthen and engage global African Diaspora Networks to support development initiatives in African Union member states, and create strategic Diaspora management initiatives that utilize the knowledge capital of African Diaspora to promote brain circulation For the (10) years since this declaration, the 6th Region has done exactly this. Thanks to the leadership of then AU Commission Chairperson Alpha Oumar Konare of Mali, it is fitting and proper that 10 years of efforts, contributions and sacrifices should find their commemoration under the current Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency H.E. Moussa FakiMahamat.

Following Ghana’s lead, many other African Countries enacted policies and measures to give structure and substance to their Diaspora.

· Kenya issued Diaspora bonds opened to all investors, raising 2.6 billion in 2014 and 2 billion in 2018. It has also launched the world’s first mobile-based bond.

· Senegal created systems and institutions allowing Senegalese Diaspora to both invest and to vote in national elections.

· Benin was one of the early creators of a Diaspora engagement policy.

· Morocco, through the Hassan II Foundation significantly increased Diaspora engagement institutions in its civil society approach.

· Cape Verde gave the right of its citizens living abroad to vote in presidential and legislative elections.

· Rwanda formalized its Diaspora General Directorate within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In fact, 41 countries have, in some way, institutionalized Diaspora engagement. 21 have specific policies, 30 have dedicated institutions. Within these actions, the Phrase “6th Region” has clearly become synonymous with the Diaspora.

The AU Citizens and Diaspora Directorate (CIDO) was created to continue to concretize the 6th region and to ensure the AU’s Diaspora engagement. It provides leadership, coordination and practical guidance to AU member states on how to establish and work within known Diaspora engagements structures and organizations.

By far, the most monumental accomplishment of the 6th Region, through its Diaspora Organizations, has been the realizations and proliferation of Dual Citizenships on the continent. The first historic, en-mass swearing in took place in 2017 in Ghana at the historic W.E.B DuBois compound, where the Diaspora African Forum is also housed. Thirty-five African Diasporas were sworn in as citizens of Ghana that glorious day. In 2019 in a ceremony of amazing proportion, the President of Ghana ensured that another 126 were given citizenship. Currently, Ghana has another 110 ready to take the oath of citizenship. Since then, Sierra Leone has sworn in groups of 20 to 25. Guinea Bissau, and Nigeria have worked with The Forum to prepare its new programs.

January 24th 2022 was indeed incredible moment in history that has been a long time coming and will recognize and celebrate all of the men and women – known and unknown who for many years worked tirelessly and sacrificially to see this day. And while the act is ceremonial it marks an undeniable juncture in history where the past meets the future. It marks an awakening. It celebrates the struggles of the past and recognizes the more than 200 million African Diaspora who are connected to Africa – spiritually, emotionally, physically and commits us to a direction and course of action for the sustainable development of our beloved Africa. As Victor Hugo said: ‘there is nothing more powerful, than an idea whose time has come.”