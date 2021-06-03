From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), has rejected the recent allocation of marginal oil fields to prospective winners by the Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation (NNPC).

The INC President, Prof Benjamin Okaba in a statement on the recent happenings in Ijawland and the Niger Delta region, said it was improper for the marginal oil fields to be awarded without guarantee of host communities’ stake in the new oil fields, internationally certifiable clean-up and restoration of damaged environment before the start of operations.

Okabo expressed regrets that the bidding process went ahead despite calls for a halt through litigation by three people from Ijawland, until a comprehensive baseline environmental evaluation of all oil and gas fields awarded , renewed or divested since 1956 is done in accordance with relevant laws and international best practises.

On the NDDC saga, he stated that the apex body of the Ijaw speaking people is worried over the growing tension associated with the protests by Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and the ultimatum issued by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo on the constitution of the substantives board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Okaba who recalled that governors of the Niger Delta region had also called for the constitution of the NDDC board stated that there is an overwhelming anger across the region over the state of affairs in the NDDC,

According to him expect President Muhammadu Buhari takes proactive steps, things might get out of hand.

While noting that it has commenced engagement with critical stakeholders to prevent renewed hostilities in the region, INC has called for the suspension of planned mass action by militant groups to allow the INC leadership take steps to seek audience with President Buhari for proper briefing and action.

The statement read in part: “The INC reiterates its earlier demand made during the inauguration of the current national leadership on May 14, 2021 for the board of the NDDC to be reconstituted as a matter of urgency with a Bayelsan as Managing Director and a Deltan as Chairman in line with the NDDC establishment Act

“The INC on behalf of the Ijaw people rejects the allocation of new marginal fields in Ijawland by the Federal Ministry of Petroluem Resources and the Department of Petroluem Resources without addressing the concerns and interest of host communities. The INC would follow up with the litigation in court challenging the marginal fields’ award process tom its logical conclusion.

“Similarly, the INC demand for immediate remediation of the massively degraded Niger Delta environment, relocation of the headquarters and operational base of the IOCs, and the legitimization of ancillary refineries which are of immediate concern to our people.

“The above position on the reconstitution of the board of the NDDC and award of marginal oil fields does not in any way invalidate the Ijaw age-long stance on 100% resource ownership and management or fiscal federalism which if implemented fully will provide no need for a federal interventionist agency like NDDC”

