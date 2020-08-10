Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the pronouncement by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) that it already had its vigilante outfit across the 36 states of the federation, the Igbo National Council (INC) has insisted that South East’s forest was no go area for the Fulani herders.

It reminded MACBAN that South East vigilante codenamed “Operation Lion walk” set up to counter the activities of the Miyetti Allah vigilante was in place.

National President of INC, Chilos Godsent, who disclosed this to Daily Sun in Owerri, yesterday, said since the launch of the Igbo vigilante outfit on June 15, over 200 communities and pro-Igbo associations as well as groups across the Igbo speaking states had taken it upon themselves to comb their forests for Fulani herdsmen.

Godsent also revealed that since the launch of the “Operation Ije Agu” hundreds of herdsmen and many criminal gangs who were hiding in various forests in many communities have been evicted, while others have relocated deep into the forests.

“The Igbo National Council is not in doubt that the Miyetti Allah will regret if they dare step into any community of the Igbo nation state with arms in disguise of any form.

“We appreciate that the successful enforcement of the Operation Ije Agu has taken strong roots in 10 states of Igbo nation and we are working tirelessly to expand the operation to the remaining six states that has not fully commenced operation due to logistic and technical issues that are already been addressed.”

Godsent said INC also salute the courage and patriotism of Igbo youths, communities, traditional rulers and pro-Igbo groups that have risen to the task of defending the Igbo nation from the several threats of invasion by the herdsmen.