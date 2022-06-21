From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, has expressed worry over the high rate of physical, emotional and psychological abuse of older persons, across the country.

Director General of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Emem Omokaro, who spoke during this year’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, recently in Abuja, disclosed that 1 in six (6) older persons is abused, adding that the inhumane act worsened during the COVID -19 period.

Omokaro, stressed that the negative stereotypes, prejudices and discrimination against older people, must stop.

“Ageism is the reason abuse thrives’ Abuse occurs where older persons lose their independence and autonomy – where they are faced with vulnerability and have needs they cannot meet because they are excluded from accessing benefits of development; where the system’s exclusion makes older persons vulnerable.

“Abuse is an action or repeated actions or the lack of appropriate actions in a situation or relationship of trust that threatens, hurts and harms the older person- it could be verbal, financial, physical, emotional –neglect violence including rape – it makes older persons lose the desire to live.

“It shortens life span, leads to poorer physical and mental health, it triggers the lack of confidence, loneliness, isolation, anxiety, depression etc. Research confirms that, one (1) in six (6) older persons is abused and rates of abuse are on the increases –COVID -19 was a magnifying lens on how global ageism and abuse correlate,” she said.

She, however noted that, “Nigeria is on course now, thanks to the present administration of Muhammadu Buhari CON, for laying the necessary foundation to deal with Ageism and abuse of older persons and a lot is going on;

“A policy , an act of the National Assembly; a focal agency; Strategic Roadmap a National Action Plan on Ageing and partnerships and engagements mechanisms and the rolling out of programs;

“Integration of older persons in development; and providing enabling and supportive environment – advancing in health into ageing the mandate of the National Senior Citizens Centre is to Identify the needs of older persons and to cater for them.

“The vision is an inclusive society where every older person can live a dignifies, secured, healthy, happy and fulfilled life with opportunity to continue to engage in the things they have reason to value and to access long term care.”

