From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Executive Director of Africa Youth Growth Foundation, Dr. Arome Salifu, has weigh in on the lingering faceoff between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), warning that incessant strike would create workforce gap in future.

ASUU embarked on strike since February over unpaid allowance by the Federal Government.

But Arome, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, added that impasse would further lead to brain drain, resulting from continuous unemployment.

He said: “The ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is crippling the education sector, particularly in the areas of engineering, research and development. “One of the consequences of this is the workforce gap it would create in the future. “Another major fallout of the incessant strike is the brain drain resulting from continuous unemployment. “Statistics have it that it would take Africa, Nigeria inclusive, 250 years to get to the current development level of the United States of America.

He appealed with the government and ASUU to sheathe their swords and find a common ground to relax the tension.