Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Director of National Education Academy and Senior Lecturer, National Open University (NOUN) Abuja, Professor Adams Agahiu, has called on the indigenes of Kogi State to be more security conscious during this yuletide.

He stated this during an interview with Sunday Sun. He spoke on the heels of events in the last few days, indicating that some hoodlums who were driven out of their abode on Kaduna road were the ones causing nightmares for travellers and Kogi indigenes along Abaji/Koton-Karfe highway.

His words: “As you are aware, Kogi is the gateway to South East and South western parts of Nigeria. Therefore, there is tendency for criminals trying to use our highways as hide out for their illegal business. “n view of this, I urge Kogi indigenes to cooperate with the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to rid the state of criminal elements by reporting suspicious activities and strange faces to the police for prompt action”.

“Let me also use this medium to thank Governor Yahaya Bello for his goodwill to restore the lost glory of the state and his proactive measure in combating these criminal elements along our major highways”.