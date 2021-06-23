From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Government has blamed the low internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state on the incessant attacks which has resulted in high spate of insecurity.

Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ken Achabo, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi, yesterday.

Achabo, who lamented the continued attacks in almost all the 23 local government areas that make up the food basket state, regretted that the development could discourage investors to invest in the state.

He recalled that only recently in Ukum Local Government Area, some Chinese Engineers were kidnapped while some of them were killed.

“I mean who would want to go there again,” Achabo asked rhetorically.

“In Gwer West where the Fulani are having a field day, 80 percent of the place is effectively occupied by these Fulani. Now, how do you get IGR there and this situation is replicated in other local government areas of the state.

“In Makurdi, they came as close as Agan. In Ado council, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Fulani killed about 60 person not too long ago. Agatu shares a boundary with Gwer West. Not too long ago, the Fulani killed about 27 people.”

Achabo said to nip the situation in the bud, the Joint Account Committee (JAC) recently came together and appointed a consultant to collect tenement rate in all local government areas.

He said there are signs of improvement from what it used to be in the past, adding that he had already directed council chairmen to open a dedicated account for tenement rates.

Achabo who disclosed that 2,000 traditional rulers are currently on the payroll of government, said about N1 billion had been used to purchase vehicles for all of them.

“Since I came into office, we have bought vehicles for traditional rulers. It is not good that you will see someone with beeds on Okada. He will loose his dignity and respect from people that he is supposed to preside over.

“Their role in the communities has given us some respite and we bought 46 vehicles for third class chiefs and 23 for second class chiefs and those vehicles were bought at the cost of about N1 billion. The vehicles purchased were about 90.”

He said 50 young people drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state are currently being trained as automobile engineers at Innoson Motors in Nnwei, Anambra State at the cost of N500,000 each.

“They are altogether 50 Benue youths; two from each of the local governments and four extra. They are being trained on how to fix those Innoson cars and other cars as well as heavy duty vehicles. Part of the agreement is that after the training, they will come back to set up automobile workshops in the state and train others.”