Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) as raised the alarm over incessant borrowing by the Buhari administration and the spate of insecurity, saying that both would destroy the country if not addressed.

The party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hearken to the voice of the masses and immediately fire the service chiefs and hold governors responsible for the unabated killing spree across the country.

ADP National Chairman Yabaji Yusuf Sani, who stated this in Abuja at a press briefing in commemoration of the party’s 3rd anniversary, called for a declaration of a state of emergency in states like Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara with immediate effect.

He said:

‘ADP is worried by the situation whereby nobody is held accountable for the inexplicable wanton loss of lives in the hands of these so-called bandits.

‘We call on Mr President to hold the service chiefs and the governors of the respective states accountable for these heinous crimes against humanity been committed in their jurisdictions.

‘ADP calls for a declaration of a state of emergency in states like Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara with immediate effect. This will not only give justice to the innocent villagers who are been killed like chickens but serve as a deterrent and save the country from unnecessary psychological pains and economic backwardness.

‘ADP also frowns at the recklessness and the insensitivity of the administration to the inimical consequences of an unbridled spate of borrowing and pilling up debts thereby mortgaging the future of generations yet unborn.

‘In particular, ADP is disturbed by the untenable reasons advanced for the USD3.4 Billion dollars loan from the IMF which may bring Nigeria under the control of the western powers if we fail to meet our obligations when due.’

Ahead of the governorship election in Edo and Ondo states, the ADP chairman urged the electorate not to reelect politicians who have betrayed their trust, adding that the party’s form would be sold at N8.5 million.

‘I call on the people of Edo and Ondo states not to repeat the same mistake again and elect leaders who are not sensitive to their plight

‘Rather, they should consider the future of their unborn generation and resist the temptation of vote-buying, intimidation and callousness. A vote for the ADP is a security for the future of Nigeria,’ Sani added.