From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An industrialist in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Pius Onyeagusi has lamented what he described as incessant power outage within industrial and residential areas in the Council Area.

Mr Onyeagusi who is the Chief Executive Officer of Excel Table Water Company said in an interview that the situation had led to mass exodus of indigenes, residents and industrialists from the affected areas.

He regretted that the power outage had destroyed all he laboured to set up in the town.

“I decided to set up the table water business in Ukpor my home town to provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths in my area but this aim has become defeated due to the challenges of constant shortage of power supply.

“As I am talking to you, I have to close up the factory because of this challenge of power outage. Although it is not my wish to do so because it gives me joy to see many families and youths benefitting from my ventures.

“Running industrial machines on diesel is counterproductive to say the least, this is coupled with very high cost of raw materials and other factors of production. There has not been power supply to Ukpor for a stretch of six months now. Every day I spend more than N25,000 to buy diesel and at the end I don’t make a profit of N5000 in a day.

“I incure a loss of N400,000 monthly. This wouldn’t have been so, if there is power supply. I have been trying to bear it because of the families that depend on us for their survival but I can no longer continue. I cannot continue to operate at a loss.

“I have closed up my factory twice but each time I did, my wife would plead and remind me of families that feed from it and youths that gain employment from it which I consider to reopen it on compassionate ground. I don’t think I will reopen the factory again this third time. It’s not reasonable to continue to inject money into a business and contine to operate at a loss.

“Neighbouring towns like Ebenator, Amichi, Ozubulu, Oraifite and others have electricity supply but it’s a different story in Ukpor which is headquarters of Nnewi South LGA.

“Many industrialists are relocating their factories out of Ukpor, the same thing is applicable to indigenes, residents and even artisans who are exiting to other communities that can boast of power supply.

“I have done everything humanly possible to ensure that electricity is restored in Ukpor but I always run into a brick wall because it’s like I am the lone voice crying in the wilderness about Ukpor blackout.

The industrialist alleged that he had engaged with the officials of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) who he said were not helping matters.

Mr Onyeagusi called on all Ukpor stakeholders, President General of Ukpor Improvement Union(UIU), Sir Ignatius Nwawulu and his executive council to get to the root of the matter to halt the mass exodus from Ukpor.

The industrialist also urged the member of Anambra State House of Assembly representing Ukpor to bring the issue of power outage in his constituency to the front burner.

He appealed to Governor Charles Soludo and the Federal Government to come to the rescue of Ukpor residents.

Mr Onyeagusi, however, commended the Anambra State Government and the Federal Government for curbing insecurity which he noted had bedeviled the town.