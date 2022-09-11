

By Steve Agbota

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has advised the Federal Government to halt any further renewal contract with Webb Fontaine, the official technology partner for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), as the contracts expires in December 2022.

Webb Fontaine is the manager of Customs digital platforms responsible for the provision of IT & telecom infrastructure for Nigeria and encompasses the delivery of Customs Management System nationwide via the Nigeria Customs Integrated System (NICIS II).

In a petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President of APFFLON, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite asserted that the inefficiencies of Webb Fontaine has led to consistent server failures at the nation’s seaports amounting to huge economic loss both to the citizenry and the government.

According to him, Nigerian importers, freight forwarders and the nation’s entire maritime sector would have a breath of fresh air without Webb Fontaine, because the services of the company have been an economic sabotage to the nation.

Ogunojemite added that the company’s 16-year management of Customs portal has been characterized by consistent server breakdowns, which either connote gross inefficiency or a nonchalance work culture by the organization.

“Since 2006, when the company began its technical support service for Customs, Nigerian importers have suffered colossal fiscal losses from downtime at every port and terminal in the nation. This additional cost leads to higher prices for the imported goods (inflation), impoverishing Nigerians while the company suffers no losses. “Over the years, there have been no sensitisation or stakeholders’ engagement by Webb Fontaine on its operations and difficulties, leaving aggrieved port users to blame Customs officials and the NCS management for all server disruptions,” he added.

He hinted that Webb Fontaine does not have helpdesks or contact offices at ports and terminals, rather the company station’s offices at choice locations in cities whereas its services are for ports and terminals.

“Amid the numerous challenges in Nigeria’s port system attributable to the company, findings have shown that the Dubai-based company operates a seamless and hitch-free process in Dubai but subjects Nigerians to gross inefficiencies.

“Webb Fontaine was supposed to provide a single window solution connecting all stakeholders involved in foreign trade allowing them perform from pre-clearance to post-clearance activities, but 16 years after the company has failed to achieve its purpose,” he stated.

He also also queried the relevance of Webb Fontaine as the federal government-approved e-Customs project makes provision for full automation of Customs processes and services.

“We would suggest that if the e-Customs project needs some time to bed in, the contract awarded to Webb Fontaine should be unbundled and awarded to three or more companies for competition,” he said.