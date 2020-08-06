Moshood Adebayo, Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a village head (Baale), Rasheed Sholabi of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo, in Owode-Yewa Area of the State for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year- old biological daughter.

Sholabi, who is the Head of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo Village in Owode-Yewa, Yewa South Local Government Area of the State, was arrested following a report by the victim, who reported at the Owode-Egbado Police Division, that her father had been having sex with her since she was eleven-years-old

She said the incestuous act by her father has led to urinary infection, which has affected her urinary system.

The victim, who told the police that she had lost her mother when she was barely two years old, added that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her later mother, leaving her with no option than to stay with her father who used regularly sexually abused her.

On receiving the report, the DPO of Owode-Egbado Division, Olabisi Elebute, led her men to arrest the suspect.

Upon interrogation, the village head initially denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives, who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.

His ex-wife informed the police that she hà caught him red handed while having sex with his daughter and that was the reason why she left him.

The victim has been taken to Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies Home for safety and care.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for an in-depth investigation ahead of prosecution.