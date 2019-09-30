Gabriel Dike

Vice Chancellor of Christopher University (UNICHRIS), Mowe, Ogun State, Prof. Friday Ndubuisi, has made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to include private universities among tertiary institutions that should receive grants from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Prof Ndubuisi, who stated this during a courtesy visit to the corporate Head Office of The Sun Publishing Ltd, said private universities produce graduates as manpower for national development, thus contribute their quota to nation-building.

Giving reasons why private universities should benefit from TETFund grant, the VC said the money is contributions from the private sector which will be used to improve their research and infrastructural development to enhance the production of quality graduates for the industries.

