The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo has commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports development over the inclusion shooting sport in this year’s National Youth Games scheduled for Ilorin, Kwara State.

Sirawoo said the acceptance and inclusion of shooting sport in the NYG demonstrate progressive thinking and willingness to promote all sports. He particularly lauded the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung for crowning the untiring efforts of the Nigeria Shooting Sport Federation (NSSF) to have the sport given formal recognition.

According to him, the minister has written his name in gold with the singular act and would be remembered for expanding sporting opportunities for Nigerian youth.

The SWAN boss also praised the Nigeria Shooting Sport Federation led by Brigadier General Lonsdale Adeoye (Rtd) for never giving up and for partnering with the association to make a strong case for official recognition.

The leader of sports journalists in Nigeria observed that if properly harnessed, shooting sport is capable of harvesting medals for the country at international meets.

Sirawoo called on the NSSF to seize the opportunity with both hands and justify the confidence reposed in it by producing only the best that can help Nigeria to challenge for honours at continental and world levels.