By Bimbola Oyesola, [email protected]

As the world of work is gradually returning to normal after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, organised labour in the chemical sector has called for an inclusive and sustainable recovery to address present and future obstacles.

Stakeholders at the recent annual nationwide Industrial Relations Seminar organised by the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) all agreed that, to build a sustainable and resilient economy, there is need to organise and regulate work in ways that guarantee rights and promote well-being and social justice for all.

According to reports, as of August 23, 2021, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had spread to six continents, with over 414 million reported cases and over 4.43 million people dead after contracting the respiratory virus. In Nigeria 187,000 cases were reported and 2,218 deaths.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the worst global crisis since the Second World War, has continued to ravage public health and cause unprecedented disruptions to economies and labour markets. As the pandemic evolves, so do measures taken by governments to tackle it. The recent discovery of vaccines has reduced the spread of the virus and death rate globally.

At the NUCFRLANMPE seminar, which was the 29th edition, themed “Socio-Economic Crises and COVID-19 Pandemic: Issues, Challenges and Way Forward,” stakeholders emphasised promotion of sustainable and harmonious industrial relations in the economy.

It is evident that Nigerians presently are passing through tough times in all spheres of lives.

Available statistics on economic performance index are not encouraging. Worst affected is the manufacturing sector, which is expected to be the economic hub of the country.

Statistics show that the nation’s GDP growth is negative and population continues to grow faster than output and more people are getting poorer.

In spite of the devaluation of the naira with exchange rate of N430-N440 to the dollar, for investors, according to the recent statement by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor, scarcity and inadequate forex for manufactures to import raw materials for production has continued to be on the increase.

Inflation stands between 12 and 14 per cent. There is increase in cost of distribution, while companies’ profit performance is dwindling. Records also show that over 21 million Nigerian are unemployed, with no social safety net, while the purchasing power of the average worker is falling. This is adversely affecting sales of consumer products.

The economic challenges have been further exacerbated by the security challenges in the country.

President of NUCFRLANMPE, Goke Olatunji, said the inflation rate stands at double digit, which is a sure discouraging factor to investment, thereby constituting a hurdle to the manufacturing sector’s development.

He said purchasing raw materials has become a difficult task due to restriction in accessing forex, while the exchange rate is unfortunately unfavourable to the naira.

He said, “Insecurity is another causal-factor to dis-investment in Nigeria. No economic activity can thrive in the face of crisis and insecurity. Banditry, kidnapping, Boko-Haram, EndSARS and other social unrest like herdsmen’s invasion, secessionist tendency, etc, are hydra-head monsters mitigating against economic activities in Nigeria.

“Another major challenge is inadequate infrastructure to support manufacturing. Power supply is at its lowest ebb. Presently, the total power supply in Nigeria stands at 4,000 megawatts for about 200 million population, while South Africa with 50 million populations boasts of about 58,000 megawatts. Industrialisation cannot take place in the absence of power. Poor road network is another major constraint in this respect. Roads from the source of raw materials to the market areas are fast becoming dilapidated and no longer motorable.

“As if the above were not enough, COVID-19 pandemic also came with its devastating effects that brought global economic activities to a standstill for a better part of the year 2020. The over nine months lockdown strategy as a means of curbing the spread of COVID-19 did not go unnoticed. The effects are still staring us in the face till now.”

According to Olatunji, the challenges stated above are having negative effects on industrial relations as the evolving strange practices constitute huge threats to peaceful co-existence between employers and employees. He stated that the effects of socio-economic crises and COVID-19 pandemic on industrial relations were numerous and multi-faceted in nature.

One of the effects, according to him, has had to do with unprecedented job losses arising from redundancy and factorys closures.

He stressed that, “Another effect is that of slash in salary and other welfare packages of workers. Some managements, in a bid to maximize profit, have devised practices that are strange to normal industrial relations best practices. For instance, workers are made to work beyond normal eight hours per day without over-time payment, while, in some cases, outrageous targets are set for workers.

“Furthermore, in a bid to cut costs, some managements are converting regular and permanent employment status to casual in the form of outsourcing or contract staffing, thereby subjecting workers to terms and conditions of work inferior to what they used to enjoy before. This practice is purely anti-labour in nature and as such the union will not treat it with kid gloves.”

