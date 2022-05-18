By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cyberattacks on businesses and government organizations have grown, with the possibility of spillover cyberattacks against non-primary targets becoming far more frequent.

There is a greater danger for countries doing business in or with these countries’ governments, as well as businesses or countries that apply sanctions or are believed to intervene.

In this regard, the National Information Technology Development Agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (NITDA-CERRT) has urged all ministries, departments, and agencies to take extra precautions by hardening their cyber defences and performing due diligence in identifying indicators of malicious activity that could affect their networks, assets, and critical national infrastructure.

NITDA advised MDAs to use the following steps to prevent such attacks: carry out checks for possible vulnerabilities on their systems and implement appropriate remediations.

•Always ensure software is updated.

•Carry out regular patches on all systems.

•Secure and monitor remote desktop protocol and other risky services.

•Carry out awareness on cyber security best practices to sensitize employees and users of services.

However, organizations are invited to sign up for NITDA’s free web protection service, which will provide MDAs’ administrators with detailed information about the vulnerability of their web services.