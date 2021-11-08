By Bimbola Oyesola 08033246177,[email protected]

Organised Labour in the Food sector has cautioned Federal Government from going ahead with the proposed increment on Excise Duty on carbonated drinks, saying that it would lead to job losses and further exacerbate insecurity in the country.

Consequently the union under the umbrella of the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has charged the federal government to take more drastic steps to curb insecurity in order to avoid food crises.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

President of NUFBTE, Lateef Idowu Oyelekan speaking at the just concluded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union said government should rescind the plan to increase excise duty to forestall making it unaffordable to consumers.

He stated that increase of excise duty on food and drinks by government will have multiple effects on livelihood of many people, most especially workers who will lose their jobs.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He said, “It will lead to increase in the cost of production in all the food sector, this will increase production cost by over 100 percent. Definitely the companies will transfer the cost to Nigerians and how many Nigerians can afford to buy the products at that exorbitant cost.

“If people are no longer able to afford buying the products, factories will be forced to close down and large number of Nigerians will lose their jobs. This will further worsen the insecurity problem we are presently contending with in the country.”

He expressed that government should show more concern on how best to create more conducive environment for businesses to grow to save the country from economic downturn rather than creating more bottlenecks.

Oyelekan lamented that the continued attacks on farmers by bandits and general insecurity in the country could lead to food scarcity and insecurity as most farmers in the northern part of the country, in the western part and other parts have been denied the opportunity to plant.

Reiterating his appeal, he reminded government that in as much as there are crises and people no longer feel safe to travel by road, several Nigerians would be denied access to food and other essentials.

He said the union has been supporting government agenda in creating jobs through its diversification into hotel business and others, adding that the union will soon open a new hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State and bought another machine for its water factory.

Pioneer President of the union, Steven Osidipe charged members to support the executives in the drive to make the union one of the best in the country, noting that it has been the best in taking care of the veterans.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, represented by President of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) Adewale Adeyanju, who is also a National Trustee of the NLC commended the union for its organisational skill which has enabled it to have more members.

“Many of the trade unions should learn from your union’s organising skill and the fact that financial sustainability is imperative for trade unions,” he said.

He however charged the NUFBTE leadership to extend its business diversification to the Maritime sector as more investments abound as the union continues in its diversification.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .