Gyang Bere, Jos

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) said the increased in tariff for electricity consumers will boost electricity supply and attract huge investors into the country.

Head of Corporate, Planning and Strategy, Jos Electricity Distribution (JED), Oluwashola Agal disclosed this during a public consulation on extraordinary tariff review application, held in Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that even when JED had not made any profit since it took over the distribution of electricity in Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Gombe in 2013, it had always tried to meet the need of its customers by supplying electricity at the affordable rate.

“We were mandated to hold consutation with our customers in respect to the tariff review; this is holding simultaneously in Plateau, Benue and Gombe states.

“We are also meeting with key customers and communities to explain the rationale behind the increase in tariff to the customers. The increase will boost electricity supply to attract investors and companies to our catchment area.

“The increase in cost is actually coming from the market because the generation cost has increased, the TCN cost has also increased. We have looked at the challenges of unemployment, in terms of inflation and the fact that we intend to attract more companies and investors that will create employment opportunities to youths within our catchment area.”

He noted that the tariff was reviewed for customers with single phase from N29.81k to N32.94k which amount to 10 percent increase for both single and double phases.

Meanwhile, most consumers who spoke at the gathering rejected the tariff review and complained of over billing and poor power supply.

Sam Tok who represented Federal Low-cost community in Jos said the National Electricity Regulatory Commission had declared non installation of pre-paid metres in Jos as illegal but nothing had been done about it.

He said since consumers can’t afford the current charges due to the hardship in the country, there was no need for the upward review of the tariff.

Lawrence Simon coroborated the views of Sam and lamented the excessive estimated billing on customers.

Hon. Rose Yakubu, Mohammed Awual and Joseph Sunday said if JED could not supply electricity at affordable rate, it would be better to go back to the dark days than paying bills in pains through the nose.