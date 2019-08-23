Maduka Nweke

The Federal Government has been urged to discourage activities that could lead to the importation of paints in the country by increasing tariff on anything that has to do with paint importation.

Speaking at a press conference for the Paint Manufacturers’ Association (PMA) 2019 Coating Show billed for October 28 and 29 this year, the Chairman, Mr. Ambolu S. Babatunde, said the Association has been seeking increase of tariff on importation on Paint. The aim, he said, is to discourage the importation of paint since Nigeria is self-sufficient. He said that Nigeria is self-sufficient in calcium used in manufacturing of paints.

According to him, “one of the major challenges that members of the Association have been facing over the years is the adulteration and faking of their premium brands. This has negatively affected their volumes/profitability and , by implication, returns on investments. The theme was therefore chosen based on the need to prepare paint manufacturers in the country ahead of future developments in the manufacture and sale of paints, developments in raw materials for industry and a host of other issues- lead content in paints, improved quality of their products vis a vis the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” he said.

Babatunde said, speakers from the exhibitor side would deliver papers at the conference section of the event on various areas of paint raw materials, equipment, technology and marketing.

“Paint manufacturers who are not members of the Association will be charged a token each for them to listen to the specialised papers to be presented in the conference section of the show. In the past they were allowed to listen to the paper presentations free.

“Exhibitors for the show will come from different parts of the world including the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, South Africa, India, Korea, Middle East, China, Turkey, Singapore and Nigeria. Attendance to the exhibition section of the show is free and will be open to all manufacturers of paints, inks and allied products, architects, builders, real estate developers, chemical vendors/dealers, and painters/applicators, students who wish to take up careers in the paint industry and the general public. Intending investors in the industry are also expected to grace the occasion,”he noted.

He added that the theme for the show, “Future Trends In Coatings Technology”, carefully chosen will have Babajide Alo, emeritus Professor, Director, Centre for Environmental and Human Resources Development, Department of Chemistry, University of Lagos, Nigeria as Guest Speaker.

“He will deliver a paper on the theme of the event on the first day. The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Industry,Trade and Investment, Mr Sunday Edet Akpan, will be the guest of honour to flag off the Show.

The Special Guests expected to grace the occasion include the Director General/Chief Executive of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma; the Director General / Chief Executive Officer of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Dr H.B.Ibrahim, and the Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN), Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir. The representatives of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Nigerian Institute of builders, Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria, Real Estate developers and a host of others will also attend the event.