Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to use every resources available at his disposal to reduce the spate of violence and insecurity in the country.

He gave the assurance at the end of the national security council, which he chaired at council chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The national security council is the highest security body in the country chaired by the president and sits once every quarter to discuss the most critical issues affecting national security.

Addressing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rted), said Thursday’s meeting started with a comprehensive brief by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of presidential Taskforce in COVID-19, on the gains made so far, highlighting areas of concern, areas which need to be addressed as well as making projections for the next couple of weeks.

The NSA said Mustapha’s brief was mainly focused on the current situation in areas that need urgent attention and possible solutions.

Monguno said in his capacity as the NSA, he also gave briefings that revolve around the insurgency in the northeast, armed banditry, and emergence of all kinds of groups that are not essentially bonafide, as well as kidnappings which has been on the increase in recent times.

Monguno said: “I, as national security adviser, presented a couple of memos to council in relation to the current security challenges faced by Nigeria and of course these are issues that revolve around the insurgency in the north east, armed banditry and emergence of all kinds of groups that are not essentially bonafide.

“I also highlighted other issues that are related to the problems of kidnapping which we noticed has been on the increase in recent times. But the most important thing is that I stressed to council that there is a need for collective action not just for the security agencies but by all ministries, departments and agencies of governments, civil societies organizations and all non-governmental Organisations within Nigeria. We have, of course know that we are all firmly within the cross heirs of all kinds of criminal elements trying to undermine national security.

“Mr. President noted all the issues raised and of course in due time he will be able to address these issues.

“Arising from this meeting, I will like to assure all Nigerians that Mr. President is fully on board, he is committed to doing whatever is necessary to reduce the spate of violence and insecurity in the country. He is also committed to spending whatever resources he has at his disposal to bring to a quick end to all the issues affecting Nigerians and bringing a lot of sorrows to Nigerians. That is the most important takeaway from today’s meeting. Mr. President’s reassurance that issues are being addressed and that he will redouble his effort in ensuring that the primary responsibility of government which is to ensure the safety of lives and property is realized.”