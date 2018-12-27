The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this at a recent public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Basic Education and Public Service on the need to insulate teachers from the retirement age for public service.

The minister stated that the move would improve the standard of basic and secondary education in the country. He also contended that the policy would enhance the performance of teachers and the quality of teaching in the nation’s basic and secondary schools.

Abdel-Majid, who sponsored the bill, emphasised the great role that teachers play in the economic, technological and social development of any nation. He insisted that the more years a teacher spends on the job, the better he delivers his services to the learners based on the wisdom of age and experiences gathered over the years.

The lawmaker had argued that a vacuum was being created in the nation’s elementary and secondary education system, as teachers were being retired without commensurate recruitment.

We recall that some Nigerians had called for an increase in the retirement age of teachers in the basic and secondary education system. Early last year, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, endorsed the move. He said at the time that since the retirement age had been raised in the tertiary institutions and the judiciary, the retirement age of teachers should be increased.

We applaud the calls for the increase in the retirement age of teachers in basic and secondary schools. The move is quite welcome. Over the years, many passionate teachers have been forced out of the teaching profession owing to their age. In many instances, such experienced teachers are allowed to leave the system when their services are mostly needed. Some of the lucky ones are engaged by private schools.

In a nation struggling with developmental challenges in almost all sectors, getting the qualified teachers is a herculean task. The country cannot continue to discard experienced teachers, especially when their services are needed the most.