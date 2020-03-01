Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged parents, guardians and teachers not to relent in teaching their children moral values and principles that would shape their future and produce a better society.

The governor also urged children to emulate people with responsible attitude as role models and mentors.

He made the call in Asaba at the maiden edition of ‘Time Out with Role Model’ a workshop organised by the State Orientation Bureau.

Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, insisted that as future leaders, youths needed to be taught good morals.

In a keynote address, the Commissioner for Information Mr. Charles Aniagwu, called on the participants at the workshop comprising mainly of students from public and private schools, to make genuine difference in life through their behaviours.

Aniagwu advised the children to imbibe core moral values and shun vices capable of making them wayward.

Earlier, Director-General of the State Orientation Bureau, Mr. Eugene Uzum, said the workshop was line with Governor Okowa’s ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’, adding that the platform was created to properly guide the younger generation.

“We are guiding them in the area of mental infrastructure, mindset and value orientation, role modeling and value appreciation in the actualization and sustenance of the Stronger Delta dream and self-emancipation.

“We believe that with the rise in moral decadence, societal vices and loss of core values to trends, especially in an era when disorientation of young people has led to increasing menace of internet fraud, ritual killings, illegal migration and human trafficking among others, the need for role modeling cannot be over-emphasized.