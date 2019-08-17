A pan-African Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) on female gender protection and advancement has commended the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe for standing up in defence of Nigerian culture and respect for the dignity of women and the girl child.

Kenya-based Women Arise in Africa (WAA) in a press release noted the seeming growth of slavish entertainment that projects distorted portrayals of young females. The trend is in bad taste, unacceptable recreation and must be stopped by all legal means before it becomes a Frankenstein, the statement declared.

“We are not unmindful of the negative impact of this trend if the Nigerian government allows it to fester, so the prompt response and interventions by relevant agencies in Nigeria resonate with us and all good-loving people of Africa who prides in the age-long culture of honour and dignity to women and the girl child,” the release explained.

As a deterrence to others who may wish to toe the same shameful path now or in the nearest future, the federal government and Lagos State government had separately issued statements signifying interest to prosecute the culprit, Tekno, for indecent exposure of young female persons and ridiculing the womenfolk in an open cabin in public place along the Lekki highway in Lagos.

WAA President, Linda Magrego and secretary Bona Stephen who signed the statement commending Otunba Segun Runsewe, disclosed that other African countries and decent people around the world are carefully watching how Nigeria would handle this dangerous infraction on the African culture and women affairs in general.

The group hailed the Nigerian culture boss for always standing out and challenging perceived threats to and traducers of Nigerian and African culture.

“We are happy with the forthrightness of Mr Runsewe and believed he meant well as a true son of Africa. The editorials and comments of most Nigerian newspapers supporting Nigerian government’s move are commendable and we in Women Arise Africa so join to endorse the clampdown,” the group stated.