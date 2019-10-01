Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the release of 18 persons serving various jail terms at the Olokola prison.

Also, the Governor has commuted the death sentence of seven people convicted of various offences to life imprisonment.

The Governor said his actions were to mark the 59th independence anniversary of the country.

The development followed the advice of the State Advisory Council of Prerogative of Mercy and in line with the powers confer on the Governor by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi who acted on behalf of Governor Akeredolu in a letter to the Comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Services said the seven inmates who have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging and are awaiting execution should no longer be executed.

He said, “I Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Acting Governor of Ondo State of Nigeria in exercise of the power conferred on me by paragraph (a) (c) and (d) of sub section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended . I am pleased to extend my grace and mercy unto the said condemned inmates and substitute a less severe punishment on the aforesaid inmates as clearly stated in the schedule.”

The Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo who confirmed the development said the 18 inmates who were set free by the prerogative of mercy had served different portion in prison for various offences and have shown remorse during their stay in the correctional facilities.