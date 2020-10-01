Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji and a Chieftain of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Alex Otti have sent their good wishes to the people of Abia State s Nigeria marked her 60th Independence Anniversary today.

Governor Ikpeazu used the opportunity to ask Abians to renew their faith in the country and leaders at all levels. He assured the people

of Abia State that he remained committed to the faithful discharge of the obligations of his office as governor and urged citizens of the

state to remain steadfast.

Ikpeazu who congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders at all levels across the country and prayed God to grant our leaders the strength and foresight to continue to lead our people aright, was confident the country will come out of the present challenges

stronger.

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Orji hailed Abians for their resilience in the face of challenges facing the nation, saying such resilience is an indication that the people were patriotic.

“Despite the challenges facing us, I believe strongly that we will succeed as a people. All we need to do is to keep praying for those in

authority while leaders must also ensure that the interest of the people is paramount in all they do”.

He promised that the state legislature would continue to make laws that will enhance the standard of living, and carry out other

functions in the best interest of the people.

A financial expert and Chieftain of APC in Abia, Dr. Otti described Nigeria’s existence as an independent nation for 60 years now as a

milestone that’s worthy of celebration, but regretted that the country has for a long time been bedeviled by too many socio-political and

economic challenges.

He frowned at a situation where sectional, religious and other trivial considerations still dominate our national discourse and general

engagements, especially in sensitive leadership considerations to the extent that critical issues and challenges begging for urgent attention are relegated to the background while our development indices continue to go south, to the detriment of the people.

He congratulated the people of the state for their endless peaceful disposition, resilience and consistent demand for good governance, and enjoined all not to lose hope, assuring that consistent progressive push beyond political, religious and sectional platforms is what is

required to herald an Abia that would meet the vision of Abia founding fathers, and desires of ordinary men and women of Abia.