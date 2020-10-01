Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has extolled the invaluable contributions of the founding fathers of Nigeria, for laying formidable foundation for the nation.

Bagudu made the commendation during his address to people of the state to mark Nigeria’s diamond Independence Anniversary Celebrations.



The governor appealed to Nigerians to continue to fervently pray for them, as well as the current leaders for the unity and development of the country.

He said despite the the problem of insurgency, covid-19 and climatic change the country made an appreciable progress in the provision of infrastructure nation wide.



Governor Bagudu pointed out that even with these problems, Kebbi State too recorded steady development in both human and infrastructural development.



The Kebbi Governor further extolled the invaluable and tangible achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari, in spite of insecurity and other challenges.

While again congratulating Nigerians on this great day, Bagudu noted that , a lot of achievements were also recorded, courtesy of democracy.



While dwelling on the recent flood which has affected the state, he said Kebbi State has so far accommodated no fewer than fifty two thousand, nine hundred and fifty six flood victims, in one hundred and seventy five Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs), camps spread across the state , according to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.



According to the Governor, the figure does not include those displaced persons that squat with their neighbours, relatives and good will spirited individuals in all the areas affected.



Bagudu said: ” The Kebbi State Emergency Relief Management Agency provided to the displaced persons in all the Local Government Areas four (4) trucks each ladened with Rice, Maize, Guinea corn and Millet were given to each of the Local Government that are worst hit by the flood disaster.



“Other items distributed as palliatives to the affected Local Government Areas include blankets, mosquito nets and coil, rubber mats, buckets, plates, spoons, detergent, medications, bathing and washing soaps cooking pots, cooking oil, toiletries and fire woods.



“In trying period of this nature and magnitude, a deliberate and conscious efforts is what to do rather than lamenting the losses. The question now should be how do we ensure that we dont miss the planting season, how do we start keeping various animals, how do we help fishing grounds that are lost.



“These are all important. These are all elements of our agriculture. Recognition is important, dealing with it is important. We have some experience. Its not novel to us. Even in 2018, there was flooding that affected 14 states, the federal government intervened with N23 billion, seedlings and fertilisers input.



” Certainly, this scale is going to be bigger, but I believe with the right sensitisation many of us can support each other to ensure that its effect is minimal.



“In terms of what need to be done to curtail future occurrence of the flood in the long-term, I advocate for holistic National Drainage Architecture which is going to cost billions of dollars.”