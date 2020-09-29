•Pegs COVID-19 donation to Nigeria at N3bn

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In commemoration of the independence anniversary of Nigeria and China on October 1, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, yesterday, honoured 49 employees of Chinese companies in Nigeria.

The Chinese Embassy also said statistics from China General Chambers of Commerce revealed that the total value of materials and funds donated by local Chinese private stakeholders to Nigeria amounted to N3 billion.

Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy, Mr. Zhao Yong, who stated this said the award to the 49 employees was borne out of their outstanding performance and contributions to the strengthening diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria.

Zhao who presented N100,000 cash awards to each of the 49 beneficiaries, in Abuja, yesterday, said the award ceremony was organised to commemorate both countries’ independence anniversary on October 1 and 49 years of friendship and bilateral relations between both countries.

He recall that the October 1 awards for China-Nigeria friendship began in 2018 and had so far been granted to 14 batches, with a total number of 670 recipients. Some students had also received the award for their diligence and as a way of promoting friendship between both countries. Zhao commended the employees whose contributions, he said, had led to Nigeria’s development, especially in the area of infrastructure.

In a statement in Abuja, Zhao said: “The coming October 1 marks the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Nigeria, as well as the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Celebrating October 1st together constitutes a unique bond between China and Nigeria.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank Nigerian employees in local Chinese companies for your contributions to the beneficial bilateral cooperation. With joint efforts, tangible results have been made in many areas, especially in the area of infrastructure. Next February will mark the 50th anniversary of China-Nigeria diplomatic relations. Let us work together to uplift China-Nigeria relations to new heights for the benefits of two peoples and country.”