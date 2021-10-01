From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Secretary-General, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has said that insecurity in Nigeria call for no panic as the country celebrates 61st Independence Anniversary, pointing out that even America at 245 years as an independent nation is still contending with security challenges, talk less of Nigeria at 61.

Fielding questions from The Sun on Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary celebration, Sani said, “While not down playing the gravity of the socio-economic challenges facing the nation across the country,I do not remember Nigerians rolling out drums to celebrate any independent anniversary. Hence celebrations have been low profile and sobering for most of the anniversaries.

“And this has to do more with inability to make a clear distinction between the power of governments and claims made on their behalf. That is there is too much expectation from the governments. Many Nigerians forget our status as a developing nation,which is not a matter of choice but of capacity.

“Many Nigerians do not count our blessings and name them one-by-one. Some of them do not even differentiate the state from the governments which are transient.Hence they take out the state when they are not satisfied with the government.That is not how nation building and politics are effected.



“Socioeconomic challenges would always arise.And the work of a country and its citizens is to confront them as they arise,and not to lose faith in the country. Take for example America which is 245 years is still struggling with challenges of mass shooting that has killed over 12,000 Americans this year alone.Also take the challenges posed by America’s war against Taliban for 20 years and the loss in number of American soldiers and trillions spent only for the Taliban to take back Afghanistan last month.

“But you would never have Americans lose faith in America.This is because they know the good things of life are never inevitable but are attained by continuous hard work by both the leadership and the citizens. Hence the sparring in the congress about $3.5trn for infrastructure and social investment on health,education,etc.



“Nigerians must therefore come to terms with the reality in mechanism of community living with attendant socioeconomic challenges that should be confronted as they arise.That is why Jesus Christ could tell us that “the poor would always be with you”;and must complain.

“And if anyone does some trend analyses of any successes recorded from independence to date in terms of number of schools,health,number of states,movement of capital from Lagos to Abuja, roads,etc,from independent to date,he would hardly avoid the conclusion that though we have not developed at the pace we want,we should count our blessings and name them one by one.

“Jimmy Cliff says man must not look only at the mountain;he must also look at the sea for realistic appreciation.

So,let Nigerians celebrate the independent for freedom we have to govern our selves by election of leaders of our choice”.