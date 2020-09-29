Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As the nation commemorates the 60th anniversary of its independence, the Federal Government, has announced enhanced security measures for the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The Government, in a statement by the chairman, Branding/Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Inter-Ministerial Committee on Nigeria at 60 Independence Anniversary, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the security measures were put in place ahead of the parade to mark the independence anniversary.

The Government added that from midnight on Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, all routes leading to the Eagle Square will be blocked.

“Consequently, Shehu Shagari Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, outward and inward-bound Airport Roads and adjoining roads will be blocked totraffic.

“Also, the Federal Secretariat Complex will be evacuated by 2.00pm onWednesday, 30 September, 2020, which means all workers within the precinct of the Eagle Square are expected to vacate their offices from that time,” Mohammed said.