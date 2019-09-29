Youths from across Lagos metropolis will today gather at the Grace Assembly Christian Centre, Ijegun, Lagos, for a symposium, to mark the country’s 59th Independence Day anniversary.

The symposium scheduled to kick-off at 4.00pm, and which has as its theme, “My Nation and I” is the first part of a progamme designed to the commemorate anniversary. On Tuesday, Independence Day, the church will hold the second part, which is a prayer crusade for the nation at the spacious ground of Centre-Point Comprehensive College, Ikotun-Idimu Road, Lagos, starting at 3.00pm.

In a statement made available to Sunday Sun, the church explained its motivation to hold the two events. “While we celebrate this feat, it is increasingly important we reflect on where we are coming from, where we are at the moment amongst the comity of nations, and what we can do to salvage the debacle we’ve have found ourselves in as a nation.

As a church in Nigeria, we cannot over-emphasize the need to arm ourselves with the requisite skills and apt knowledge required for nation building, hence we can take over the different spheres of the nation for our God,” the church said.

It further noted disclosed that a dental surgeon and Pentecostal minister, Evangelist Joshua Adeyanju and other anointed ministers of God will feature in the special crusade.

Meanwhile the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Lagos Central Council, an international lay charity organisation will mark its 59th feast day celebrations at St Mary’s Catholic Church Ajegunle (Apapa Particular Council) on Sunday.