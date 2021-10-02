From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the nation’s 61st independence anniversary.

“Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, Independence Day,” Putin wrote. Putin, in the letter addressed to President Buhari and made available to Saturday Sun in Abuja by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria, said he was convinced that further development of the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Nigeria fully accorded with the interests of both peoples and promoted stronger security and stability on the African continent. Also in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, congratulated Lawan on the Independence Day anniversary. On their part, Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and the External Affairs Minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama respectively.

The High Commission of India in Abuja, made the congratulatory statement available to Saturday Sun in Abuja.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.