From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the nation’s 61st independence anniversary.

“Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, Independence Day,” Putin wrote.

Putin, in the letter addressed to President Buhari and made available to Saturday Sun in Abuja by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria, said he was convinced that further development of the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Nigeria fully accorded with the interests of both peoples and promoted stronger security and stability on the African continent.

“I wish you good health and success, as I wish all Nigerian citizens peace and prosperity,” Putin further wrote.

Also in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, congratulated Lawan on the independence day anniversary.

Matvienko said relations between both countries, traditionally open and respectful in character, were based on the mutual aspiration towards a stronger partnership in the political sphere, trade and economy, cultural and humanitarian areas.

“Today, we actively implement joint projects in energy and mineral resources development, work together in infrastructure and industry, promote military cooperation.

“In this regard, I would like to underscore the cardinal importance of promoting a trust-based bilateral dialogue. I am convinced that cooperation between the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Senate of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will continue to grow stronger for the benefit of our nations and in the interests of stability and progress on the African continent. On our part, we are ready to fully support further strengthening of contacts in all areas.

“I wish you, Mr. President, and your colleagues success in legislative work, as I wish the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria peace and prosperity.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” Matvienko wrote.

On their part, Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and the External Affairs Minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama respectively.

The High Commission of India in Abuja, made the congratulatory statement available to Saturday Sun in Abuja.

“On Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary today, President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari @muhammadubuhari and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar warmly wished Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama,” the Indian High Commission said.

