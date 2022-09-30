From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The immediate past Pro- Chancellor University of Calabar and former National Assembly Member, Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu PhD CON has congratulated Nigerians as she celebrates her 62nd Independence anniversary.

Nwaogu in a statement said there are lot of reasons to celebrate the Independence of country, moreso as the nation is united as an indivisible nation.

Nwaogu who recently was appointment a member of APC Presidential Campaign Council, reteriated that Nigeria as a nation has faced several challenges which include insecurity and insurgency, but was optimistic the country will surely overcome all the challenges.

She appreciated the good works of President Muhammad Buhari especially in the area of infrastructural development, citing the 2nd Niger Bridge and the Rehabilitation of Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway.

While praying for God’s unceasing blessings and protection for the country, Nwaogu urged all the patriotic citizens of the country to pray fervently for peace, unity and development of the country.