President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja promised that his government would adequately fund the development of golf and other sports in the country.

The President made the promise while performing the ceremonial tee-off of the 2019 Independence Cup Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament which began on Saturday and will end on Tuesday involves golfers from various parts of the country, as well as a team from Ghana.

“I am concerned about an all-round sports development in the country.

“We will see to it that we adequately fund all sports, especially the golf sport where the country boasts of one of the best golf courses on the continent,’’ the President, who was represented by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said.

He acknowledged the presence of the visiting team from the Achimota Golf Club in Ghana, saying “In the spirit of African brotherhood, we are glad to welcome our brothers from Ghana.

“This is a partnership that has been ongoing for over eight years now and it gladdens my heart that beyond our political collaboration, we can also have our collaboration in the sports arena.

“I think that when we talk about the spirit of sportsmanship and what it means is that whether you win or you lose, you have that spirit of comradeship. I think there is a lot you can learn from sports when it comes to even our politics.

“So, I am really happy to be part of what you are doing here, particularly as you join me and other millions of Nigerians to celebrate the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

“Also, it is more important to say this is an administration that is interested and concerned about sports development in our country.

“The commitment of this government to sports development goes beyond just a single sporting activity, but also spreads to other sporting activities,’’ President Buhari said.

Speaking further, the minister noted that his presence at the event showed the importance President Buhari attaches to the tournament, and more important to golf as a sport.

He added that the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development would continue to collaborate with and give adequate support to the club.

“The fact that I am here today representing Mr President is an evidence that golf is one of such sports that will enjoy the support and attention of the government and, particularly, the ministry.

“We will collaborate and explore ways in which to work with and also support the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

“We have discussed a few details in an earlier meeting and we will find a way to strengthen some of those conversations we’ve had and try to activate them as quickly as possible.

“I am also aware about the condition of the golf course, of course. That will need funding too, but that will be the point of arguments we will make to be able to bring about the necessary funding level we will need for this place.

“So, let me just put on record that at the necessary levels of government, we will make a strong case and advocate for golf, its development and primarily for funding, because without the funding we cannot have the necessary development,’’ Dare said.

He also added that the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development was also committed to the growth and development of tennis in the country.

“Apart from golf, there is also the tennis section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, which is also noteworthy. Nigeria’s ascendancy in tennis is commendable.

“I think for tennis, if the funding comes in, we can introduce a subsidised package for the youths, so that it would not be tennis for old people alone, but for all ages,’’ the minister said.

“At the just-concluded African Games in Morocco, we won about three gold medals in the sport and, if the team eventually qualifies for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, I believe they will also do us proud.

“So, once again, I have been fully briefed about what the challenges are, but also I have been briefed about the prospects of this place, in terms of national, continental and international prestige.

“We will keep the IBB Golf Club going and strong,’’ he added.

NAN also reports that a plaque was presented to President Buhari by the Chairman, Organising Committee and Vice-Captain of the club, Sen. Emmanuel Anosike, on behalf of the club.

“On behalf of the 2019 Independence Cup Organising Committee, we thank Mr President for being here and we also want to thank the Minister of Youths and Sports Development for all the interest he has shown.

“We, the members of the organising committee, feel the President cannot come here and go home without something identifying with golf.

“So, we are presenting this plaque to Mr President through the minister, so that by the time he sees it he will understand that the whole world is going golf and almost all the Heads of States in the world now are also going golf,’’ he said.

Dignitaries at the tee-off ceremony include Gen. IBM Haruna (rtd), the Chairman, Board of Trustees of IBB International Golf and Country Club.

Others include Sola Awoyungbo, Captain of the club, and Nanfe Audu, the club’s Lady Captain.(NAN)