From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has freed no fewer than 16 inmates serving various jail terms at the correctional centres in the state.

The governor who said his decision was to mark this year’s independence anniversary of the country, directed the comptroller of Federal Correctional Services in the state to release the 16 inmates from correctional centres with immediate effect.

Governor Akeredolu said his action was in line with the power conferred on him by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1), Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).

The inmates who were serving various terms of Imprisonment at the correctional centres received the grace and mercy of the governor based on their good conduct.

It was gathered that the inmates were recommended for release by the state’s Advisory Council on the prerogative of mercy.

The governor urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see their release as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime.

Also, he called on the citizens of the state not to discriminate against them and integrate them into their various communities.

The governor also commuted and reduced the sentences of 17 other inmates serving various terms of imprisonment in correctional centres in the state.