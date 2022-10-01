From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has lamented the hardship facing citizens in the country as a result of the downturn in the nation’s economy.

Speaking in a goodwill message to mark Independence Day on Saturday, Governor Mohammed said efforts must be expedited by government at all levels ro take Nigerians from the current hardships and suffering.

He said his administration has played its part by initiating palliative measures to reduce the poverty level among the people.

“We are not unmindful of the present hardship being experienced as a result of the downturn in the nation’s economy,” he said. “Let me assure you that we shall continue to take palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effect of the hardship on the people. “In addition to the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme ( KEEP ) which has been launched in 19 out of the 20 Local Government Areas, we shall also seek other means and ways of improving the socio-economic condition of the generality of the people of the State through collaboration with public spirited organizations and individuals. “By the grace of God Almighty we shall overcome the hardship with your support, understanding and cooperation”

Speaking on the occasion of the celebration of the 62nd Independence anniversary of Nigeria, the governor urged citizens to continue to reflect on the struggle and sacrifice of the founding fathers of the country.

“Let’s strive to ensure that their labour shall not be in vain” he advised.

“It is gratifying to note that sixty two years after independence we have belied the skepticism on our ability to govern ourselves.

“Today, we have shown to the world that we are not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures.

“Like many other countries, however Nigeria has in the process of its growth experienced a lot of turbulence in the last 62 years.

“We suffered serious setbacks in the political arena which seriously affected our political and economic growth.

“The long period of military involvement in the political spectrum of our country had seriously retarded the evolution of democracy and its inherent benefits. It is however, gladdening that today democracy has found its roots in the country”