From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has urged the people of the state to remain peaceful and sustain current peace even as the nation enters the electioneering period.

Zulum spoke at the special parade to mark Nigeria”s 62nd Independence anniversary.

“I urge you to continue to be united, peaceful and loyal especially as the 2023 elections approach,” the governor represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur.

He asked the people to continue to pray for the full restoration of peace in the state.

He said the state government has taken various measures to ensure civil authority return fully to all local governments. He assured that government will continue to provide basic social needs to the people.

The event was celebrated with fanfare including a parade by the Nigeria Police.