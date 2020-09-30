Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency, updating an earlier announcement that President Muhammadu Buhari would be addressing the nation on October 1 from Eagle Square, Abuja, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, has said he will now address Nigerians at 7 am Thursday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in an updated in a statement in Abuja Wednesday evening, said the President will then proceed to Eagles Square to participate in activities lined up to mark the day which will kick off at 10 am.

The statement reads:

‘As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 7 am.

‘All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the address.

‘The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10 am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.’This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live Presidential Address on October 1.’

An earlier statement had said that the live address will commence after the Anniversary Parade beginning at 10 am, which will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).