Joe Apu

Nigerian athletes are sure to make the country proud at local and international championships given the promising prospects that water sports provides.

This is the assertion of the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji who was the special guest of honour at the Independence Day/ Commodore’s Boat Race of the Navy Sailing Club, Navy Town, Ojo to mark Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

According to Rear Admiral Daji, who was represented by Commodore Kabiru Muhammed, the Command Administration Officer noted that the contribution of the Navy Sailing Club to the development of young athletes has been enormous.

“The Navy Sailing Club is the bedrock and origin of sailing because this is where it all started. The club has contributed in no small amount to the development of young talents especially in water sport. The essence of this competition is to catch them young and groom them and with what we have seen so far, the prospect is high.”

Club Commodore, Navy Sailing Club, Tunde Giwa-Daramola noted that the event is an annual one organised to mark the anniversary of Nigeria’s independence pointing out that the club had been in the forefront of identifying budding talents who had represented the country at the international stage.

“Over the years, this club had continued to groom young talents that have won laurels for the country. Our members cut across individuals from different professions and I believe we will continue to sail in unity as Nigeria celebrates her Diamond Jubilee,” he said.

In the various events held, the open water swimming attracted the most interest that saw kids of ages 4 to 7 boys and girls. Umoh Chirstopher finished in the first position with twin sisters Nwankwo Jacinta and Jassica placing second and third respectively. Jeffery and Jason Japhat were in fourth and fifth places.

Other events were in swimming (men and women), swimming for boys and girls, Kayak (men &women), GP 14, Laser and canoeing with all winners getting prizes for their performances.