As Nigeria clocks 60 today, Hands Up Nigeria, a welfare arm of House of Grace Foundation, is feting the less privileged in the society in order to cushion the hard times and also bring smiles to their faces as the country mark its independence.

The programme, aimed at giving out of different staple food items, clothing, providing health care, check­­-ups and giving out of reading glasses, would take place at First Bank Sports field in Satellite Town, Lagos, today and tomorrow.

Talking about the event during a press briefing in Lagos, the President, Phillip Okuabor, said the foundation, a non-profit organisation, has been involved in charity work for the past seven years on every October 1 to celebrate Nigeria independence.

“Seven years ago, between 1,500 and 2,000 people have received clothing, foodstuff and medical care at this event. This eight edition is targeted to reach out to 3,000 participants.

“The event is non-denominational and in the past we have had women in hijabs coming to the venue as participants,” he said.

He said if Nigeria is going to live out its potential of greatness, “then we have to lift our hands up for it; we have to identify with it, pray for it and also be of help to one another.

“We thus designed the Hands up for Nigeria initiative as a community-wide outreach to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration by the distribution of basic supporting materials such as food, clothing and medical Care.”

Also speaking, Oghogho Adaeze Eleshin said the foundation is a welfare group set up to help the needy, particularly in the area of food distribution, health care, educational support, vocational training and giving of grants to support start-ups and beneficiaries who need to scale up their business.

“We organise the Hands Up For Nigeria project annually to give hope and teach people to have a mind-set of giving back and contributing to society.

“In this endeavour, we partner corporate organisations, local and state governments, other non-governmental organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to bring help and give hope to people in these seemly difficult times,” he said.

Other members of the foundation chorused they need support from government and well-meaning Nigerians to assist in donating and giving hope to the needy.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.